Brewers acquire veteran OF Jake Bauers from Yankees

FILE - New York Yankees' Jake Bauers runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during...
FILE - New York Yankees' Jake Bauers runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in New York. Bauers was traded from the New York Yankees to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, for minor league outfielders Jace Avina and Brian Sánchez. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By The Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - First baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers was traded from the New York Yankees to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday for minor league outfielders Jace Avina and Brian Sánchez.

The 28-year-old Bauers hit .202 with 12 homers and 30 RBIs in 84 games and 272 plate appearances this year for the Yankees. He was called up April 29 when Aaron Judge strained a hip and for extensive playing time because of injuries to New York regulars.

A veteran of four major league seasons, Bauers has a .211 average, 309 homers, and 140 RBIs in 412 games for Tampa Bay (2018), Cleveland (2019, 2021), Seattle (2021) and the Yankees.

Bauers is eligible for salary arbitration and likely to get a salary of $1.5 million to $1.75 million.

Avina, 20, hit .233 with 14 homers, 50 RBIs, and 10 steals in 99 games this year for Class A Carolina. He was a 14th-round draft pick by the Brewers in 2021. He was the 29th-ranked Brewers prospect before the trade.

Sánchez, 19, batted .297 with seven doubles, four triples, and no homers in 33 games with the Dominican Summer League Brewers this year. He was not in the Brewers top-30 prospects.

Bauers joins an already very deep outfield, with Christian Yelich, Joey Wiemer, Tyrone Taylor, Blake Perkins, and Sal Frelick all getting at least 50 outfield starts last season.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surround home on South Riverdale Drive in Appleton
UPDATE: Police presence around home on South Riverdale Drive in Appleton now clear
Kiel Police shared this picture of girl missing her family
UPDATE: Kiel Police find family of lost little girl
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Friends of St. John Bosco hold candlelight vigil
Friends of St. John Bosco hold candlelight vigil to pray for the school
Amanda Baker caught a 12-point buck on opening morning in Outagamie County (2019 file image)
Things to know for Wisconsin’s 2023 Gun Deer Hunt

Latest News

In this Sept. 5, 2019 file photo Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga sits on the...
Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, who hasn’t played since 2021, retiring as a Packer
Deer head from 1947
In Pembine, deer camp tradition spans generations
Wisconsin deer hunting stand
Tips to come back from a safe and successful hunt
LUXEMBURG-CASCO AT STATE FOOTBALL
Luxemburg-Casco falls to Lodi 38-14 in first ever trip to state