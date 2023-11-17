Amazon removes 7 brands of eye drops after FDA warning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you use eye drops, Amazon is pulling seven brands off its marketplace.

This goes back to last month, with the FDA cracking down on eye drop safety. In October it had some major retailers remove some over-the-counter eyedrops from their shelves, including Target, CVS and Rite Aid. Officials said the products were made in a facility where bacteria was found in the production areas.

Amazon is also pulling some of its eye drops after getting a warning letter from the FDA this week.

The eye drops were marketed as treatments for conditions like dry eyes, pink eye, dust irritation, and cataracts.

The FDA informed the online seller the eye drops are classified as “new drugs” and have not been approved for the medical claims they’re making.

The brands and products included in the letter:

Similasan Pink Eye Relief

The Goodbye Company Pink Eye

Can-C Eye Drops

Optique 1 Eye Drops

OcluMed Eye Drops

TRP Natural Eye Floaters Relief

Manzanilla Sophia Chamomile Herbal Eye Drops

Amazon says safety is a top priority and it’s investigating, in addition to removing the products in question.

If you have any of the eye drops on this list, it’s best to stop using them.

