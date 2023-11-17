Amazon removes 7 brands of eye drops after FDA warning

The online retailer received a warning letter this week
The FDA received a warning letter about the eye drops
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you use eye drops, Amazon is pulling seven brands off its marketplace.

This goes back to last month, with the FDA cracking down on eye drop safety. In October it had some major retailers remove some over-the-counter eyedrops from their shelves, including Target, CVS and Rite Aid. Officials said the products were made in a facility where bacteria was found in the production areas.

Amazon is also pulling some of its eye drops after getting a warning letter from the FDA this week.

The eye drops were marketed as treatments for conditions like dry eyes, pink eye, dust irritation, and cataracts.

The FDA informed the online seller the eye drops are classified as “new drugs” and have not been approved for the medical claims they’re making.

The brands and products included in the letter:

  • Similasan Pink Eye Relief
  • The Goodbye Company Pink Eye
  • Can-C Eye Drops
  • Optique 1 Eye Drops
  • OcluMed Eye Drops
  • TRP Natural Eye Floaters Relief
  • Manzanilla Sophia Chamomile Herbal Eye Drops

Amazon says safety is a top priority and it’s investigating, in addition to removing the products in question.

If you have any of the eye drops on this list, it’s best to stop using them.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update on police presence in Appleton
UPDATE: Police presence around home on South Riverdale Drive in Appleton now clear
Kiel Police shared this picture of girl missing her family
UPDATE: Kiel Police find family of lost little girl
Friends of St. John Bosco hold candlelight vigil
Friends of St. John Bosco hold candlelight vigil to pray for the school
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Green Bay Police Officer Matthew Knutson appears in Brown County court on charges that he hit a...
Green Bay Police officer who hit suspect with squad car will resign

Latest News

WATCH: Operation Football - Lux-Casco & Wrightstown at state finals
WATCH: Operation Football - Lux-Casco & Wrightstown at state finals
Memorial Tree Lighting in Berlin
Memorial Tree lighting in Berlin honors lost loved ones
Memorial Tree Lighting in Berlin
Memorial Tree Lighting in Berlin
2nd prayer vigil outside of GBCI
Advocate groups hold 2nd prayer vigil outside Green Bay Correctional Institute
2nd prayer vigil outside of GBCI
2nd prayer vigil outside of GBCI