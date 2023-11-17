Advocate groups hold 2nd prayer vigil outside Green Bay Correctional Institute

2nd prayer vigil outside of GBCI
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Social justice groups held a second vigil in front of Green Bay Correctional Institution this afternoon.

Members of J.O.S.H.U.A. and E.X.P.O, who advocate for the rights of the incarcerated, asked for the closure of certain state prisons due to overcrowding, hygiene, and high rates of suicide. Representatives spoke of the issues that happen within our prisons and want officials to do more. Former inmate and advocate Eugene Nelson says their voices aren’t being heard.

“Individuals like myself just want to be able to sit down at the table with the governor because we’re subject matter experts.” Said Nelson.

Action 2 News reached out to Department of Corrections spokesperson Kevin Hoffman and was told “There are currently no discussions on closing facilities. The focus is on the measures announced by the governor earlier this week.”

That plan would transfer some prisoners out of Waupun Correctional and stop restricting prisoner movement at both GBCI and Waupun.

