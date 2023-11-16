WINDY, BUT WARM NOVEMBER WEATHER

Strong winds are back in the forecast. Later this afternoon and evening, south winds will be gusting around 40 mph. Some 50 mph wind gusts will be possible in northcentral Wisconsin. These winds may blow any loose items around in your yard. Drivers should be extra cautious on bridges and overpasses. These winds will stay strong as a cold front passes through the area tonight. The winds will finally slow down tomorrow morning.

Until that cold front arrives, temperatures will be abnormally warm for the middle of November. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 60s in the Northwoods and by the Lakeshore. Middle to upper 60s are more likely in the Fox Valley and across central Wisconsin. Our temperatures will be about 25 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

The warm weather is about to end... Starting tomorrow, highs will be mainly in the cooler 40s. It’s hard to complain though, since that’s normal for November. The more seasonable temperatures will be helpful to deer hunters, although they would also wish for some tracking snow. That looks very unlikely however, as our forecast looks dry through the weekend.

There’s a weathermaker that may affect travel conditions before Thanksgiving. It looks like we’ll have rain and wet roads Monday night and Tuesday. Towards the end of the storm, some wet snow might mix in. Slippery spots may be possible for those traveling to the north. However, there’s still some uncertainty on exactly how this weathermaker plays out, so keep informed in the days ahead. Once the storm is gone, our weather looks colder and blustery around Thanksgiving, with highs only around the freezing mark.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SW 15-30+ MPH

FRIDAY: NW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Warm, but windy. Filtered sunshine. Cloudy skies late. HIGH: 67

TONIGHT: Gusty winds. Cloudy skies. A few passing showers. LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Colder, but not as windy. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 50 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Golden sunshine. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Showers arriving at NIGHT. HIGH: 46 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers at times, with wet flakes late. HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Wind-chilly! HIGH: 32

