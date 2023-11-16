WARM & WINDY THURSDAY... COLDER BY FRIDAY

High clouds will start rolling into the area overnight as temperatures settle into the 30s. Winds will be light overnight, but they will ratchet up quickly on Thursday. Look for a southwesterly breeze of 15-25 mph sustained with gusts up to 40 mph. Clouds will thicken during the day and it will be our last “warm” day for quite some time... highs will push into the mid 60s. A cold front arrives at night and may lead to a few light showers.

The bigger weather story will be the incoming cold behind this front rather than its rain potential. High temperatures for Friday and the weekend will be limited to the 40s. While it is turning colder, there will not be any tracking snow in the short-term forecast for hunters heading out for the start of Wisconsin’s gun-deer hunt this weekend. The season is already underway in the U-P, but snow chances are minimal there as well. The forecast does look good however, for Sunday’s Packers-Chargers game. Skies will be sunny with temperatures in the low to middle 40s... which is normal for November.

Keep an eye on the travel forecast leading up to Thanksgiving. There’s a storm system that will bring our region rain late Monday and through Tuesday. Some wet snow may be possible for those heading to the north and west. If your travel plans take you eastward, you’ll want to pay particularly close attention to the forecast as that’s where the bulk of this storm’s energy will pass. Temperatures turn even colder behind this system with highs likely in the 30s for Thanksgiving.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SSW 15-25 G40 MPH

FRIDAY: NW 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: A starlit evening. High clouds late. Cool and dry. LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Warm, but windy. Filtered sun and clouds. A few showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 66 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Colder and breezy with decreasing clouds. HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Clouds thicken with showers arriving at NIGHT. HIGH: 45 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers at times, with perhaps wet flakes at times. HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and colder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 36

