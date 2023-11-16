Things to know for Wisconsin’s 2023 Gun Deer Hunt

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s nine-day gun-deer hunt starts this Saturday, Nov. 18. It’s a tradition unlike any other.

More than half a million hunters will take to the woods and fields of Wisconsin, thinning the deer population, putting food on tables, and contributing $2 billion to the economies of communities across the state.

Hunting starts 30 minutes before sunrise on Saturday and ends 20 minutes after sunset on Sunday, Nov. 26. Times differ slightly depending on if you’re hunting in northern or southern Wisconsin.

Here are more things to know about the season.

SEASON OUTLOOK

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is expected to release its season outlook on Thursday or Friday.

The 2023 gun deer season follows a successful hunt in 2022. The DNR says gun hunters registered 203,295 deer over 9 days. It got off to a strong start on opening day thanks to snow cover, which hunters won’t have this year. The central forest saw the most improvement last season, followed by the central farmland zone, which includes much of Northeast Wisconsin.

The DNR guide to deer hunting includes regulations; resources including a field dressing pocket guide, Wild Wisconsin, and CWD testing; and a map of 6 million acres of public land available to hunters.

WEATHER

The hunting season will be off to a seasonable start with daytime temperatures in the mid to upper 40s this weekend, following unseasonably warm weather earlier in the week. Breezes and sometimes a brisk wind will add to the hunters’ challenges to remain unnoticed.

The National Weather Service currently shows no snow cover in northern Wisconsin.

HEALTH AND SAFETY

The DNR recorded 1 gun-related death and 8 gun-related injuries during the last gun deer season. A boy died after a gun went off while a man in his hunting party was unloading it in the backseat of a vehicle. Four of the people who were injured were shot by their own gun.

The state averages more than 6 incidents during gun deer season. according to the DNR. Six of the past 11 gun deer seasons had no fatalities.

Health officials say the most common injuries for hunters are heart attacks, followed by broken bones and back injuries related to falls from tree stands.

Dr. Kyle McCarty, emergency medicine specialist for HSHS hospitals in Wisconsin, says hunters should not go into the woods unprepared.

“Cell phones and hunting partners can serve as a lifeline when health-related injuries occur in the heart of the woods,” Dr. McCarty said. “Whether a hunter accidentally cuts themselves, experiences chest pains or happens to twist their ankle – being able to ask for help is critical. The seriousness of these injuries can only get worse when a hunter finds themself unable to get help because they ventured out alone or didn’t bring along a cell phone.”

DNR recreation warden Marcus Medina further advises, “If you don’t have cell coverage then maybe you want to get some GPS services that can reach out absent of cellular communication, or have your hunt plan where if you’re not back by a certain date someone’s going to start coming and looking for you.”

Doctors and wildlife experts recommend the following:

Always wear fall-restraint harnesses while in trees

Maintain 3-points of contact with trees at all times while climbing

Bring a first-aid kit along on hunts

Carry a cell phone; bring a portable power bank to keep it charged

Take intermittent breaks while hiking, dragging, and processing deer to decrease the risks of a heart attack

Pack dry clothes and rain gear and wear layers to help prevent the risk of experiencing hypothermia

Maintain proper ventilation when using propane heat inside cabins and enclosed deer stands to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning

Carbon monoxide safety

Wisconsin Public Service encourages hunters to check the heating systems in their cabins before the hunt. Carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless gas that is caused by improper burning or venting of fuel, according to WPS.

Check heating vents, flues and chimneys to make sure they are clear; remove any debris or animal nests from them

Inspect fuel-burning appliances

Never use a portable generator or charcoal grill indoors

Install a carbon monoxide detector or check existing detectors to make sure they’re working (batteries should be replaced every 6 months, and CO alarms should be replaced every 5 years)

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning

Sudden, flu-like illness

Dizziness, headaches or sleepiness

Cherry-red lips and an unusually pale complexion

Nausea or vomiting

Fluttering heartbeat

Loss of consciousness

If you suspect someone is succumbing to carbon monoxide poisoning, move them into fresh air as quickly as possible and call 911. Get everyone else out of the structure. Open any windows.

Firearm Safety

T – Treat every firearm as if it is loaded

A – Always point the muzzle in a safe direction

B – Be certain of your target, what’s in front of it, and what’s beyond it

K – Keep your finger outside your trigger guard until you are safe to shoot

We want to remind hunters to practice good firearm safety before, during and after the hunt – in and out of the field.



TAB-K is designed to help you quickly remember the four basic rules of firearm safety.



TAB-K is designed to help you quickly remember the four basic rules of firearm safety.

Tree Stand Safety

Always wear a safety harness when you hunt from any elevated stand, no matter what type of stand it is.

Always unload your firearm before attaching it to your haul line. Your haul line is used to raise and lower your firearm or other gear.

Always maintain three points of contact while climbing in and out of the tree stand: two hands and one foot, or two feet and one hand at all times.

Use a lifeline so you’re connected and safe at all times – while climbing, while sitting and while climbing down.

Check for worn or torn straps holding the stand to the tree.

Take your time getting in and out of the stand. Think about each move you are making and be deliberate with your actions.

CHRONIC WASTING DISEASE

Hunters are encouraged to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease by placing carcasses in disposal sites. CWD is a fatal disease of the nervous system of deer, moose, elk, and reindeer.

CLICK HERE for a map of landfills, dumpsters, and transfer station facilities for deer carcass waste.

Hunters can sample their deer for CWD testing. CLICK HERE to learn more about sampling.

FIREWOOD

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection encourages hunters to prevent the spread of forest pests and diseases by not moving firewood.

DATCP recommends using state-certified firewood with labels and certification numbers. These are found at gas stations, grocery stores, and state parks.

DNR DEER DONATION PROGRAM

The DNR says hunters can donate deer to the program to help stock food pantries. The DNR works with meat processors to distribute the venison. Hunters have donated 98,000 deer -- over 3.9 million pounds of venison! -- since the program started in 2000.

CLICK HERE to learn how to donate and to find a participating processor.

REPORT HUNTING VIOLATIONS

If you notice a violation, you can report it to the DNR by calling or texting 1-800-847-9367. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

