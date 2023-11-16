Snoop Dogg says he’s giving up smoking

Snoop Dogg performs during The High Road Tour on Friday, July 29, 2016, in Toronto, Canada.
Snoop Dogg performs during The High Road Tour on Friday, July 29, 2016, in Toronto, Canada.(Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It looks like Snoop Dogg is giving up smoking for good.

On Thursday, the legendary rapper took to social media to share that he has decided to stop smoking.

The post reads, “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Smoking has been synonymous with the Doggfather’s career.

He has been very vocal about smoking marijuana and refers to the drug in multiple songs.

Snoop’s announcement has surprised many of his fans while also receiving some positive feedback in posts that currently have more than a million reactions.

He did not immediately provide a reason for his decision to quit.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiel Police shared this picture of girl missing her family
UPDATE: Kiel Police find family of lost little girl
De Pere High School sign
State report card finds area schools meeting or exceeding expectations
Fond du Lac carjacker chase crash
Armed carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Fond du Lac County
Parade for Green Bay boy
Parade held for Green Bay boy with terminal cancer
Fond du Lac fight
Woman’s face cut in fight with woman at her home

Latest News

A Babe Ruth rookie card is going up for auction on Friday in Baltimore.
Rare Babe Ruth rookie card could become most expensive baseball card ever sold
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
Man who attacked Pelosi’s husband convicted of federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges
Police presence in area of South Riverdale Drive in Appleton. Nov. 16, 2023
Police presence in area of South Riverdale Drive in Appleton
Former President Donald Trump, center, flanked by his defense attorneys, Alina Habba, left, and...
New York judge lifts gag order that barred Donald Trump from maligning court staff in fraud trial
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension; Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing