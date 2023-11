OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police are currently looking for a 71-year-old woman who was last seen in the 2100 block of W. 9th Ave in Oshkosh.

Barbara Davis was last seen around 4 p.m. in Oshkosh. She is on foot and wearing a gray jacket.

If you have seen her, or know where she is, please contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.