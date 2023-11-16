Menominee football to face North Muskegon in state semifinal Saturday

The Maroons enter the matchup with a 10-2 record.
Menominee finished the regular season with a 7-2 record.
Menominee finished the regular season with a 7-2 record.
By Kevin McNulty
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time this month, the Menominee Maroons are hitting the road. They’re set for a neutral-site showdown with North Muskegon in Gaylord Saturday afternoon.

Led by All-UP quarterback Trevor Theuerkauf and All-UP running back Landan Bardowski, the Maroons have put up 140 combined points in their three playoff games so far.

To keep the run rolling, they know the defense needs to continue its dominance as well.

“Defense is a very important part of football,” Menominee lineman Cameron Gauthier said. “If the defense does their thing, we know the offense is going to score. That’s our strong suit.”

Menominee has been fortunate to play its last three games at historic Blesch Field, and Saturday’s trip to Gaylord will be the team’s first contest away from home since Oct. 20.

It should be a challenge, but the Maroons are just thrilled to still be playing football.

“We’re happy to be to this level, so even having to go on the road, it could be a new experience,” Menominee head coach Chad Brandt said. “The trip, as far as it is, is not too much new for us. It’s just we’re going south rather than north.”

Although a spot in the state championship game is on the line, the Maroons will rely on what’s led them to a 10-2 record this year, and they won’t be looking ahead.

“We try to minimize and narrow down to what our focus is and our task at hand,” Brandt said. “Do your job and do all the little things that got us here. Try to keep the big picture out of our sights, but at times think about what can happen if we do all the little things that add up.”

