Love, Herbert face off in meeting of former first round picks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the second time this season, a team from LA will visit Lambeau as the Chargers make their first trip to Green Bay in eight years.

“I’m just hoping for a nice weather day. There’s just something about Lambeau and the history behind that and the history they’ve had.”

When one of the reporters asked about playing in the snow to get the whole experience, Herbert replied, “umm, you can do that on Madden.”

The good news for Herbert is there is no snow in the forecast for Sunday. Still, a key for the Packers will be making Herbert and a Chargers top ten passing attack that averages nearly 250 yards a game uncomfortable.

“He’s the real deal. There’s not a throw he can’t make. He does a great job protecting the football, makes great decisions. They’ve got a lot of playmakers. Guys that are capable of making explosion plays. He’s really the guy that drives the whole thing,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

Herbert has become one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. This season he’s already eclipsed 2300 yards and has 17 touchdowns with just five interceptions. Statistically on pace for one of his best for seasons.

It’s easy to forget Herbert and Packers quarterback Jordan Love were in the same draft class in 2020. Herbert was picked sixth by the Chargers, and Love was selected 20 spots later by the Packers.

The major difference between the two is that Herbert got to start right away while Love waited behind a future Hall of Fame quarterback for three years.

“When guys truly elevate their game, they have a great understanding of what they’re going against and how to attack certain coverages or where the ball should go on each and every play. I think that’s something that just comes with time, and comes with experience,” said LaFleur.

Love has shown progress in recent weeks. This after completing 12 of 13 passes in the second half against the Rams. Then followed up with a 289 yard, two-touchdown performance in Pittsburgh on Sunday. A pair of late interceptions were the only blemishes against a Steelers defense that specializes in takeaways.

“When Matt says let it rip it’s more of don’t hesitate, going through my reads, trust what I”m seeing out there, be confident in it. Just the ball fly, don’t have any hesitation. Just going out there and taking advantage of what the defense is doing, and be confident with that throw,” said Jordan Love.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.