Local woman promotes pancreatic cancer awareness. Her father died weeks after diagnosis

Tammy Heiting's dad died just 18 days after being diagnosed. It has the highest mortality rate of the major cancers.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today is World Pancreatic Cancer Day. It has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers. The American Cancer Society says more than 50,000 Americans will die from it this year.

A woman in our area is raising awareness after her dad passed away less than three weeks after he was diagnosed.

Tammy Heiting’s dad, Robert Lindberg, passed away in 2020, 18 days after he was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer, meaning it had spread to other parts of his body.

Heiting says when her dad was diagnosed, she didn’t know anything about the disease. Now she’s starting a chapter in the Fox Valley for the Purple Stride Pancreatic Walk next April and push for more early screenings and detection.

“”What we’re looking to do is get people screened more often, letting them know the signs you might feel,” Heiting said.

Heiting said some of those signs include an upset stomach and digestive issues, jaundice, and early onset diabetes that comes out of nowhere.

She hopes everyone wears purple Thursday to help raise awareness for pancreatic cancer.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiel Police shared this picture of girl missing her family
UPDATE: Kiel Police find family of lost little girl
De Pere High School sign
State report card finds area schools meeting or exceeding expectations
Fond du Lac carjacker chase crash
Armed carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Fond du Lac County
Fond du Lac fight
Woman’s face cut in fight with woman at her home
Phone Scam
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers’ new twists to make you say “yes”

Latest News

sugar sweetener generic
FTC concerned about social media posts for sweeteners
FDA approved the Simple 2 home test kit for chlamydia and gonorrhea
FDA approves home test kits for STDs
Hospital emergency room sign
Ho ho no: Holiday safety hazards
Lexington Medical Center has suicide education program to help citizens be learn the warning...
CDC: Suicide rates highest among older men