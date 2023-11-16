Lawyers want to move the Lily Peters murder suspect to juvenile court

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - According to court documents, lawyers of the boy accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters want to move the case to juvenile court, as he is only 15 years old. The district attorney is strongly against it.

The suspect is a boy with the initials CPB and was 14 years old at the time of the killing. Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell says all three requirements to move the boy out of adult court have not been met.

To move the boy, lawyers need to prove that he would not receive adequate treatment in adult court, that moving the case would not depreciate the seriousness of the offense, and that it would not fail to deter other juveniles from committing similar crimes

Newell says the actions of CPB were pre-meditated, violent, and egregious in nature, which would depreciate the seriousness of the defense.

A tentative court date for the judge to rule on this matter is scheduled for January.

Warning: some viewers may find the details of this case disturbing. Please continue at your discretion.

WBAY and our sister station WEAU have previously reported on this case and have covered the hearings, as well as a previous attempt in Sept. of 2022 to move the case to juvenile court.

