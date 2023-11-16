Fire damages four acres of corn and wooded area near Kiel

Fire occurred around 12 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16
Kiel Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at a cornfield in the Town of Schleswig on Thursday.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOWN OF SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire in the Town of Schleswig on Thursday, Nov. 16 burned four acres of cornfield and wooded areas, according to the Kiel Fire Department.

The Kiel Fire Department responded to the intersection of County Road X and Wilke Lake Road in the Town of Schleswig for a report of a half-acre of cornfield on fire.

On arrival, crews found three acres of cornfield and wooded area on fire. The expanding size of the fire was due to high winds, causing the crews on scene to request additional help.

The fire was deemed under control and contained within 20 minutes. In total, it burned four acres of cornfield and wooded area.

There were no injuries because of the fire, and the fire is believed to have started due to farming equipment.

