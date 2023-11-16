Federal jury finds Waukesha man guilty of sex trafficking

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury has found 34-year-old Cornelius Jackson guilty on all counts he was charged with, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced on Thursday.

Cornelius Jackson of Waukesha faced charges that included four counts of Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion, and Conspiracy to Engage in Sex Trafficking. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years. Jackson will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Between 2014 and 2020, Jackson used force, threats of force, fraud, and coercion to force victims into commercial sex acts across the country, including Green Bay, Milwaukee, Waukesha, and Minnesota. He recruited them through dating apps and social media, then controlled all the money they made, with victims saying that he would strangle them to force them to comply with his demands.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation with the assistance of the Waukesha Police Department, Milwaukee Police Department, Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department, and Oneida Police Department.

