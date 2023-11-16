FDA approves home test kits for STDs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People worried they could be infected with two common sexually-transmitted diseases can get checked from the comfort of their own homes.

The Simple 2 test kit tests for chlamydia and gonorrhea. It’s manufactured by LetsGetChecked.

The test will be available over-the-counter -- you don’t need a prescription.

You activate the kit online and then fill out a questionnaire for a health care provider to evaluate. You collect a sample, and send it off.

The rest results are delivered to you online. A health care provider follows up whether the results are positive or not.

The FDA just gave this the green light. The CDC says more than 700,000 cases of gonorrhea and more than 1 million cases of chlamydia were reported in the U.S. in 2021.

Health officials say increased sexual activity during the pandemic, coupled with fewer routine screenings for sexually-transmitted infections, are why the numbers have gone up.

The website lists the STD test for $99 for a one-time purchase or $69.30 each if you receive a kit every 3 months. LetsGetChecked says the kit arrives in discreet packaging.

