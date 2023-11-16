Curative Connections program helps people with disabilities find jobs

“Let’s Work!” participants volunteer at places to learn job skills, and Curative Connections partners with businesses to hire them
Participants in "Let's Work!" get classroom training and volunteer at places that teach job skills
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A unique program in Green Bay helps people who are disabled find jobs. The program at Curative Connections is called “Let’s Work!”

In a typical year, there are anywhere between 25 and 40 people enrolled. The people who are enrolled range between 18 and 50 years old. They may be autistic, have Down syndrome, a traumatic brain injury or other disabilities.

Curative Connections partners with Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary and other places where people enrolled in the program volunteer and do different tasks, learning skills that can be applied to jobs.

That’s just one aspect of the program, though. There’s classroom work, where those enrolled learn about teamwork, time management, and such things as how to communicate with their boss and coworkers.

“The beautiful thing about the program is seeing individuals come in who have been told throughout their lifetime ‘No, you can’t do that’ or ‘Your opportunities are limited when it comes to work.’ When we onboard someone, we like to ask them what their dream job is and we get them as close to their dream job as possible,” Sean Franken, employment and training director at Curative Connections, said.

Curative Connections partners with businesses including Culver’s and Festival Foods to hire members of the program.

“We have people doing everything from bagging, working in the bakery, working in the meat department. As far as restaurants, we have people cleaning tables, busing tables, washing dishes,” Franken said.

It’s as simple as contacting Curative Connections to be part of the program.

So far this year, 12 participants have been hired in the community.

Curative Connections says it’s always looking for more community partners willing to offer employment opportunities.

