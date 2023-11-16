CPSC Recall Thursday: Stainless Steel Children’s Cups, Target Hearth & Hand™ toy, and Women’s High Heeled Sandals

Every Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission releases product recalls that may affect you and your family. We have a list of the latest recalls.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)(PRNewswire)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Every Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission releases product recalls that may affect you and your family. Here’s a list of the latest recalls:

Stainless Steel Children’s Cups Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban
Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com by LAOION (Recall Alert)

The bottom exterior of the stainless-steel cups contains an accessible solder bead with levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

Target Recalls Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Toy Mushroom Peg Sorters
Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

The stems of the toy mushrooms can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Khaite Recalls Women's High Heeled Sandals Due to Fall Hazard
Women's high heeled sandals (Spring Summer 2024 collection, Louisa, Linden and Seigel Heel Sandals)

Sold At: Khaite, Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and other independent stores

The heels on the shoes can detach, posing a fall hazard.
Tractor Supply Company Recalls Red Shed Hammock Swing
Red Shed® Hammock Swing Chairs

A plastic buckle that supports the back of the chair can break when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.

