CPSC Recall Thursday: Stainless Steel Children’s Cups, Target Hearth & Hand™ toy, and Women’s High Heeled Sandals Every Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission releases product recalls that may affect you and your family. We have a list of the latest recalls.

