CPSC Recall Thursday: Stainless Steel Children’s Cups, Target Hearth & Hand™ toy, and Women’s High Heeled Sandals
Every Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission releases product recalls that may affect you and your family. We have a list of the latest recalls.
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Stainless Steel Children’s Cups Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban
Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com by LAOION (Recall Alert)
The bottom exterior of the stainless-steel cups contains an accessible solder bead with levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.
Target Recalls Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Toy Mushroom Peg Sorters
Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)
The stems of the toy mushrooms can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
Khaite Recalls Women's High Heeled Sandals Due to Fall Hazard
Women's high heeled sandals (Spring Summer 2024 collection, Louisa, Linden and Seigel Heel Sandals)
Sold At: Khaite, Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and other independent stores
Tractor Supply Company Recalls Red Shed Hammock Swing
Red Shed® Hammock Swing Chairs
A plastic buckle that supports the back of the chair can break when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.
