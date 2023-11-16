Clean new energy planned for Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mayor Eric Genrich and the Green Bay Sustainability Commission unveiled a new Clean Energy Plan Wednesday at City Hall.

The goal is to completely use only clean energy and lower the use of carbon emissions by 2050.

The 100-page plan looks to make a number of changes, including planting more trees, using more electric vehicles, and using other forms of renewable energy. Businesses could also receive certain incentives or tax credits if they decide to participate.

Mayor Genrich also mentioned that they will be creating a “Clean Energy Connector” position to have these conversations with people.

According to Alder Mark Steuer, who is on the sustainability commission, you can get involved by recycling, using a rain barrel to collect water, or even mulching your grass.

To learn more about the sustainability commission, you can visit their website.

