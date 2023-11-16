Annual Green Bay Peace Tree lighting ushers in the holiday season
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It is one of the first sights and sounds of the holiday season in Green Bay.
The annual Peace Tree lighting taking place this evening right outside the Brown County Courthouse
Students from local elementary schools sang carols and read poetry as part of the celebration.
The CityDeck is also “decked out” for the holidays, with places for photo ops including an icy fountain, globe ornament, and a giant inflatable snowflake.
