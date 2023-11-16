Allouez president responds to Governor’s plan for prisons

The troubled Green Bay Correctional Institution is receiving attention from the Governor this week.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The troubled Green Bay Correctional Institution is receiving attention from the Governor this week.

Governor Evers and Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr announced on Tuesday new plans to address persistent issues of overcrowding. Staffing and safety at GBCI and Waupun, the two oldest prisons in the state Both facilities have been under lockdown and restricted movement for months. At Waupun, they plan on moving prisoners to other locations. The announced plans don’t satisfy those who believe it is past time to replace the aging facilities.

State Rep David Steffen issued this statement: “Governor Evers’ decision to relocate dangerous felons to other facilities that are also understaffed, overcapacity, or both, simply puts more communities and more staff in danger. It’s time for Governor Evers to stop passing the buck and show leadership by closing and replacing our 19th-century prisons.”

In the video above, we are joined by Allouez Village President Jim Rafter, who also released a statement in response to the governor’s announcement.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiel Police shared this picture of girl missing her family
UPDATE: Kiel Police find family of lost little girl
De Pere High School sign
State report card finds area schools meeting or exceeding expectations
Fond du Lac carjacker chase crash
Armed carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Fond du Lac County
Parade for Green Bay boy
Parade held for Green Bay boy with terminal cancer
Phone Scam
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers’ new twists to make you say “yes”

Latest News

Kiel Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at a cornfield in the Town of Schleswig on Thursday.
Fire damages four acres of corn and wooded area near Kiel
A bacteria discovered at Pamperin Park in Brown County could lead to the creation of new...
NWTC students nationally recognized for findings in antibiotics
NWTC students nationally recognized for findings in antibiotics
NWTC students nationally recognized for findings in antibiotics
New Brewers manager introduced
New Brewers manager introduced
Wisconsin gun deer season opens
Previewing Wisconsin’s gun deer hunting season