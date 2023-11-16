Allouez president responds to Governor’s plan for prisons

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The troubled Green Bay Correctional Institution is receiving attention from the Governor this week.

Governor Evers and Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr announced on Tuesday new plans to address persistent issues of overcrowding. Staffing and safety at GBCI and Waupun, the two oldest prisons in the state Both facilities have been under lockdown and restricted movement for months. At Waupun, they plan on moving prisoners to other locations. The announced plans don’t satisfy those who believe it is past time to replace the aging facilities.

State Rep David Steffen issued this statement: “Governor Evers’ decision to relocate dangerous felons to other facilities that are also understaffed, overcapacity, or both, simply puts more communities and more staff in danger. It’s time for Governor Evers to stop passing the buck and show leadership by closing and replacing our 19th-century prisons.”

In the video above, we are joined by Allouez Village President Jim Rafter, who also released a statement in response to the governor’s announcement.

