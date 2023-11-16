3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Extra! Extra! Astro Extras!

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Extra! Extra! Get your Astro Extras here!

Hey, mister, Astro Extras! Only 5 cents!

Too much. I can get ‘em for free on Action 2 News at 4:30 and watching the video up there.

But we got fun things to find in the sky tonight, mister!

Brad Spakowitz has got ‘em all, too. Morning and night-time.

And next week?

Even Thanksgiving week, when I’m outta work and can look up at the sky whenever I want. Yep.

Got binoculars?

Uh, no, now that you mention it.

Binoculars! Binoculars! Get your binoculars here! 50 cents!

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.