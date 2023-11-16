3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Extra! Extra! Astro Extras!

Brad Spakowitz has got ‘em all, too. Morning and night-time.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Extra! Extra! Get your Astro Extras here!

Hey, mister, Astro Extras! Only 5 cents!

Too much. I can get ‘em for free on Action 2 News at 4:30 and watching the video up there.

But we got fun things to find in the sky tonight, mister!

Brad Spakowitz has got ‘em all, too. Morning and night-time.

And next week?

Even Thanksgiving week, when I’m outta work and can look up at the sky whenever I want. Yep.

Got binoculars?

Uh, no, now that you mention it.

Binoculars! Binoculars! Get your binoculars here! 50 cents!

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiel Police shared this picture of girl missing her family
UPDATE: Kiel Police find family of lost little girl
De Pere High School sign
State report card finds area schools meeting or exceeding expectations
Fond du Lac carjacker chase crash
Armed carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Fond du Lac County
Parade for Green Bay boy
Parade held for Green Bay boy with terminal cancer
Phone Scam
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers’ new twists to make you say “yes”

Latest News

Kiel Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at a cornfield in the Town of Schleswig on Thursday.
Fire damages four acres of corn and wooded area near Kiel
A bacteria discovered at Pamperin Park in Brown County could lead to the creation of new...
NWTC students nationally recognized for findings in antibiotics
NWTC students nationally recognized for findings in antibiotics
NWTC students nationally recognized for findings in antibiotics
New Brewers manager introduced
New Brewers manager introduced
Wisconsin gun deer season opens
Previewing Wisconsin’s gun deer hunting season