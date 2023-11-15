Woman’s face cut in fight with woman at her home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 32-year-old Fond du Lac woman is in custody, accused of cutting a woman’s face during a fight at the victim’s home overnight Wednesday.

Police say the woman came into the victim’s home on Martin Ave. and physically assaulted her at about 2:30 in the morning.

It was initially reported as a stabbing. Police say the 29-year-old victim suffered a cut to her face. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say the victim and the suspect know each other. Officers went to the suspect’s home and took her into custody after negotiating with her through a closed door and over the phone. She’s in the Fond du Lac County Jail, and police are requesting charges of substantial battery and criminal damage to property.

