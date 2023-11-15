St. Vincent de Paul expands Neenah food pantry

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Many families struggle to buy food ahead of the holidays. A pantry in our area is expanding to help.

St. Vincent de Paul workers gave Action 2 News a first look at the upgrades to Vinnie’s Pantry, 1425 S. Commercial St., in Neenah.

They include a new, 40-foot walk-in freezer and cooler -- a huge upgrade from the home fridge and chest freezer St. Vincent de Paul used before the expansion.

The pantry also has rows and rows of shelves for dry goods and non-perishables. This means workers and volunteers can accept every donation coming through the door without worrying about the space to store it.

“It is heartbreaking when we don’t have enough to feed everybody that comes in, and that’s not going to be a problem,” Jeremy Pingel said.

St. Vincent de Paul’s director of operations says 75 to 90 new families register to use the pantry each month. Pingel said the old pantry could only fit 5 people at a time and would run out of certain food sometimes. Now the bigger space is helping each and every one of them put food on the table.

“People that are dealing with food insecurity, whether it’s a temporary issue, they’re in a transition phase, or it’s a long-term senior that’s on a fixed income, we have what they need when they come here,” Pingel said.

The grand opening is Thursday, Nov. 16, one week before Thanksgiving.

As we move closer to the holiday season, you can help struggling families. St. Vincent de Paul accepts donations all the time.

Pangel says proteins, fresh vegetables and fruits, and hygiene products are always in high demand.

