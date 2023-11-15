Sheriff’s office: K9 Iro continues to heal

Iro
Iro(Fond Du Lac Sheriffs Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on K9 Iro, saying the police canine is ‘looking great and continuing to heal,’ in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

Iro received a fresh set of x-rays and a splint to wear for a few more weeks. Although he’s not yet back on patrol, the sheriff’s office says it’s now safe to transport him back and forth to appointments in the squad again.

Iro was gravely wounded last month during a shooting between a sheriff’s deputy and a man with a gun.

The sheriff’s office says he continues to enjoy his naps nestled in new blankets and that everything continues to progress in the right direction, and we thank everyone for their continued support!

