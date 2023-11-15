Packers players take kids holiday shopping

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Green Bay Packers players celebrated the season a little early, holiday shopping with children from Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

They took over Scheels at the Fox River Mall Tuesday afternoon, helping kids and their families complete their holiday shopping lists, and having a lot of fun.

Offensive lineman Michael Jordan says he loves helping kids, especially through events like this.

“I was always raised with ‘Too much is given, much is expected,’ so however I can help out somebody who needs more, then I want to do that however I can,” Jordan said.

Other Packers playing Santa’s helper were Keshawn Banks, Karl Brooks, Aaron Jones, Benny Sapp III, and Dontayvion Wicks.

Scheels also held a toy drive for Toys for Tots.

