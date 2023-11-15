Packers players take kids holiday shopping

They played Santa’s helpers for kids from Big Brothers/Big Sisters
Players and kids from Big Brothers/Big Sisters took over Scheels at the Fox River Mall to shop for the kids' families
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Green Bay Packers players celebrated the season a little early, holiday shopping with children from Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

They took over Scheels at the Fox River Mall Tuesday afternoon, helping kids and their families complete their holiday shopping lists, and having a lot of fun.

Offensive lineman Michael Jordan says he loves helping kids, especially through events like this.

“I was always raised with ‘Too much is given, much is expected,’ so however I can help out somebody who needs more, then I want to do that however I can,” Jordan said.

Other Packers playing Santa’s helper were Keshawn Banks, Karl Brooks, Aaron Jones, Benny Sapp III, and Dontayvion Wicks.

Scheels also held a toy drive for Toys for Tots.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

