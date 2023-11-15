Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office warns of deputy impersonation scams

Outagamie County Sheriff's Office
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of phone calls that impersonate the Sheriff’s Office main phone.

These scam calls are spoofing the Sheriff’s Office phone number and telling people that they have an outstanding warrant for not appearing for jury duty, so they are required to send thousands of dollars in Bitcoin in order to pay it.

The scammers ask people to stay on the line for instructions on how to send Bitcoin and often tell them to drive to the Sheriff’s Office to meet an officer.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office does not accept Bitcoin as payment and will never demand payment for a warrant over the phone. The Sheriff’s Office says that, if you get one of these calls, hang up and do not pay them.

If you have fallen victim to these scammers please contact Sergeant Megan Braun of the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 832-5278 or Sergeant Mike Fitzpatrick at (920) 832-5279.

