No injuries after a fire at a Fond du Lac home

Officials say the cause of the fire was improper disposal of smoking materials
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) -No one was hurt after a fire at a home in Fond du Lac.

Fire crews were called to the 100 block of West McWilliams Street just before 10:30 Tuesday night.

Officials say crews saw fire coming the home’s porch and plants on one side of house and everyone inside got out safely. Crews were quickly able to put the fire out and damage was limited to the porch and one corner of the house.

Improper disposal of smoking materials into leaves around the house caused the fire.

The amount of damaged caused to the home’s porch and wall on the northeast corner is not known.

