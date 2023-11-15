Kiel Police looking for family of little lost girl

Kiel Police shared this picture of girl missing her family
Kiel Police shared this picture of girl missing her family(Kiel Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023
KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Kiel Police are searching for the parents or guardians of a lost young girl officers recently found.

“Our officers are out with a little girl who is lost and we are asking if anybody know who she may be so we can return her to her loved ones,” Kiel Police said in a Facebook post.

The girl is white with brown hair with blue eyes. Police didn’t release any other details.

If you have any information, please contact the police department at (920) 894-2211.

