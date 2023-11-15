JOB OPENING: SALES SUPPORT COORDINATOR

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV is looking for a detail-oriented Sales Support Coordinator.

Come work for an award-winning station in an award-winning city! Winner of the regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Best Newscast and Overall Excellence, WBAY is the market-leading station in the #1 Best Place to Live in the Country, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report: Green Bay, Wis.

Apply online at Gray.TV/careers

Job Summary/Description:

The Sales Support Coordinator position is primarily responsible for managing commercial copy including assignment of house numbers and data entry into the WideOrbit traffic system.

This position will also provide support to our master control, promotions, programming, and sales departments. Attention to detail, accuracy, and the ability to work with others is a must. Working knowledge of Microsoft Office, and other computer systems is necessary and WO Traffic or traffic experience is desired but not required.

Maintain accuracy of the commercial, promo, and PSA database in WideOrbit Traffic. This includes filing, and purging of information in a timely fashion

Duties/Responsibilities include (but not limited to):

Confirm traffic instructions to various advertisers and agencies as needed

Accurately input advertiser commercial instructions into the WideOrbit database

Fill and proof traffic logs for finalization by the hub

Retrieve, review, and upload commercials, promos, and PSA’s for air

Provide a dub list of needed materials for Master Control each day

Provide administrative support to Account Executives as needed

Update Political Public File

Qualifications

Education: High school or better required

Must be able to work under daily deadline pressure with attention to detail

Ability to be self-motivated and work as part of a team

Must have strong organizational skills

It is essential to be able to communicate effectively with co-workers and clients

Maintain a positive attitude

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people, apply online at Gray.TV/careers. You may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter and references.

(Current employees who are interested in this position can apply through the Gray-TV UltiPro self-service portal).

About WBAY

As the first TV station in the area and only the second in the state, WBAY has a rich history of community involvement, sponsoring local events, supporting Toys for Tots, and producing the longest-running local telethon in the country. As an NFL town situated on the Great Lakes, Green Bay is not only a safe and affordable midsize community, it’s a unique area with something for everyone. Tour Lambeau Field, go hiking or kayaking in picturesque Door County, check out a local brewery, or catch nationally touring concerts and stage shows at one of our many venues.

About Gray Television:

WBAY-TV/Gray Television, Inc. is a drug-free company

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, and transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

Gray Television encourages all new employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus virus prior to the first workday.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.