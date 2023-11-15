INTERVIEW: Funding bill for American Family Field

The Brewers are going to remain in Milwaukee at least until 2050, thanks to a new funding bill for American Family Field that passed through the legislature
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brewers are going to remain in Milwaukee at least until 2050, thanks to a new funding bill for American Family Field that passed through the legislature Tuesday.

The bill, which includes a little over $365 million in state funding to join money the Brewers will contribute, passed through both chambers with bipartisan support Governor Evers has already said he will sign the bill into law.

Matt Smith, executive producer and host of UpFront, joins us in the video above to explain more.

