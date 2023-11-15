Ho ho no: Holiday safety hazards

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thanksgiving is about a week away, then holiday shopping is in full swing.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission just released a new report about fires and injuries related to holiday decorating, cooking and presents.

It says an average 1,600 cooking fires happen on Thanksgiving Day -- more than 3 times the daily average.

Some things we know, but some friendly reminders: The CPSC says to stay close while food is on the stove or in the oven (it’s easy to be distracted if guests are over). If you use a turkey fryer, place it far from the house -- never on the porch or in the garage.

The CPSC also reports nearly 15,000 people were treated in hospital rooms last holiday season, between November and January, due to decorating-related injuries. More than 40% of those injuries involved falls.

When it comes to holiday gifts, officials say when you’re buying toys make sure they’re age-appropriate, because we do see a lot of injuries associated with small parts for kids.

On the plus side, CPSC did say their researchers observed a downward trend from 2015 to 2022 in toy-related injuries for children 14 years and younger.

Make sure to always tune in for the First Alert Safety Desk. We’ll keep you posted on product and food recalls so you know what to keep off your holiday shopping list and menu this year.

