Green Bay police, dealerships team up to stop Hyundai and Kia auto thefts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is partnering with several local car dealerships to reduce the number of car thefts associated with certain models.

The police department says since January, it’s investigated 182 Hyundai and Kia car thefts -- nearly 70% of all reported cases in the city this year.

Wednesday, Nov. 15, the department is working with Bergstrom Hyundai of Green Bay and Dorsch Kia to prevent more thefts from happening.

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., they’re holding an anti-theft software clinic at Leicht Memorial Park on the west bank of the Fox River in downtown Green Bay.

Each dealership will have a mobile service technician to install the anti-theft software upgrade. The installation takes 30 to 45 minutes. It’s free and you don’t need an appointment.

The vehicles that need this software upgrade are those with a turn-key to start the ignition, not the push-button ignition systems.

“We’re really encouraging people to be proactive in this. There’s only so much we can do as law enforcement. We’ve made over 30 arrests -- a lot of those individuals have stolen multiple cars -- so we’re catching a lot of people but it’s continuing to happen,” Patrol Captain Clint Beguhn said.

Police will also provide and fit all cars with a free steering wheel lock at this event.

“The best things people can do is get the theft upgrade, get a steering wheel lock, put your vehicle in a well-lit spot or in your garage, lock it. Those kinds of things,” Beguhn said.

To see if your car needs this software upgrade, visit the Hyundai Anti-Theft Software Upgrade website.

