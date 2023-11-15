Green Bay leaders highlights downtown winter events

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, at least when you check the schedule for downtown Green Bay.

City leaders gathering on Broadway this morning to unveil their winter event season which includes dozens of events for you and your family. Just a few include the lighting of the Peace Tree and CityDeck on Wednesday night the start of the Christkindlmarket on Friday and Saturday’s Green Bay Holiday Parade.

“The weather’s going to be fantastic this week, so it’s just, I think, it makes it easy to come downtown and enjoy these great events,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

The full guide can be found here.

