Green Bay leaders highlights downtown winter events

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, at least when you check the schedule for downtown Green Bay.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
City leaders gathering on Broadway this morning to unveil their winter event season which includes dozens of events for you and your family. Just a few include the lighting of the Peace Tree and CityDeck on Wednesday night the start of the Christkindlmarket on Friday and Saturday’s Green Bay Holiday Parade.

“The weather’s going to be fantastic this week, so it’s just, I think, it makes it easy to come downtown and enjoy these great events,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

The full guide can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

