Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499

Frontier Airlines is once again offering its unlimited flight deal with the 2024-25 GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly annual pass.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Frontier Airlines is offering an all-you-can-fly yearly pass for its lowest-ever price of $499.

The airline said the promotion for its GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly pass is part of an early Black Friday deal. It runs now through Nov. 28.

The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.

Frontier said pass holders can enjoy an unlimited number of free flights during this period with access to all U.S. and international destinations that Frontier serves.

However, taxes and fees will still apply at the time of booking.

Pass holders will also earn automatic Frontier Miles Silver Elite status with extra benefits.

For full terms and conditions and to purchase the GoWild! pass, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Pere High School sign
State report card finds area schools meeting or exceeding expectations
Phone Scam
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers’ new twists to make you say “yes”
Green Bay Police Department
Man shot in Green Bay involved in head-on crash on way to hospital
Suspect charged
Wrong-way driver on Highway 151 arrested for 3rd OWI
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say

Latest News

In this image from video provided by SpaceX, the company's Starship launches from Boca Chica,...
SpaceX will try again to launch its mega rocket into orbit after first attempt ended in an explosion
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
China’s Xi tells Biden as talks open: ‘Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed’
When anchor and reporter Breanna Harris thinks about Cape Girardeau, the community she grew up...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: With a bang
The Brewers are going to remain in Milwaukee at least until 2050, thanks to a new funding bill...
INTERVIEW: Funding bill for American Family Field
The Brewers are going to remain in Milwaukee at least until 2050, thanks to a new funding bill...
INTERVIEW: Funding bill for American Family Field