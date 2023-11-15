EVEN WARMER MID-NOVEMBER WEATHER

High cloud cover is moving out of the state. It’s going to be a sunny Wednesday, as a weak front moves across the area. That boundary will slow down those winds today, which is a nice change of pace. With calmer air and even warmer highs in the lower 60s, take advantage with any outdoor yardwork that still needs to get done.

The wind will pick up again tomorrow ahead of our next weathermaker. Thursday’s south winds may gust as high as 40 mph. Drivers may need to be extra cautious on bridges and overpasses. As this disturbance passes through northeast Wisconsin tomorrow night, we’ll have some scattered showers, with dry weather returning on Friday.

Seasonably cool November weather also returns for Friday and the weekend. Highs will be back in the 40s with mainly sunny weather. The cooler weather is good news for deer hunters... But without tracking snow and occasional breezy weather, it isn’t quite ideal either. The forecast does look good however, for Sunday’s Packers-Chargers game. Skies will be sunny with temperatures in the low to middle 40s.

Keep an eye on the travel forecast leading into Thanksgiving... There’s a storm system that will bring our region rain late Monday and through Tuesday. Some wet snow may be possible for those heading to the north and west. Our roads will be drying out by Thanksgiving.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/NW 1-10 MPH

THURSDAY: S 15-30+ MPH

TODAY: Bright sunshine. Less wind. Even warmer. HIGH: 62

TONIGHT: A starlit evening. High clouds late. Cool and dry. LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Warm, but windy. Filtered sun and clouds. A few showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 64 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Colder and breezy. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy with showers arriving at NIGHT. HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers at times, with perhaps wet flakes NORTHWEST. HIGH: 41

