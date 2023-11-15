Court ruling allows Menominee marijuana dispensaries to remain open

Marijuana and money
Marijuana and money(Pixabay)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A court decision Wednesday officially dissolved a temporary restraining order that temporarily closed three cannabis retailers in Menominee earlier this month.

The ruling by Menominee County Circuit Court Judge Mary Barglind allows Higher Love, Lume and Nirvana to continue operating stores in Menominee. As TV6 reported, they had been closed from Nov. 3-13 under a previous decision.

“We applaud the judge for the decision that allows Lume to stay open and gives some peace of mind to Lume employees,” said Kevin Blair, Lume’s attorney, in a statement.

Rize and The Fire Station were able to remain open as they were the two marijuana retailers originally granted permits by the city. Menominee has faced a wave of lawsuits over how it decided to expand its number of licenses.

The temporary restraining order that closed the cannabis companies went into effect Nov. 3. On Monday, Barglind allowed the stores to reopen in response to a motion filed by the city of Menominee asking her to clarify her Nov. 3 order.

TV6′s Justin Van’t Hof was in court Wednesday. This developing story will be updated with more reaction to the ruling.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Pere High School sign
State report card finds area schools meeting or exceeding expectations
Phone Scam
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers’ new twists to make you say “yes”
Green Bay Police Department
Man shot in Green Bay involved in head-on crash on way to hospital
Suspect charged
Wrong-way driver on Highway 151 arrested for 3rd OWI
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say

Latest News

The Michigan State Police says Houghton City Police are leading the investigation
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Houghton shooting to appear in court Friday on 1st degree murder charge
Outagamie County Sheriff's Office
Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office warns of deputy impersonation scams
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine during the first...
Bucks’ Antetokounmpo won’t play Wednesday at Toronto because of calf strain
Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested
Armed carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Fond du Lac County