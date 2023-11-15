Court ruling allows Menominee marijuana dispensaries to remain open

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A court decision Wednesday officially dissolved a temporary restraining order that temporarily closed three cannabis retailers in Menominee earlier this month.

The ruling by Menominee County Circuit Court Judge Mary Barglind allows Higher Love, Lume and Nirvana to continue operating stores in Menominee. As TV6 reported, they had been closed from Nov. 3-13 under a previous decision.

“We applaud the judge for the decision that allows Lume to stay open and gives some peace of mind to Lume employees,” said Kevin Blair, Lume’s attorney, in a statement.

Rize and The Fire Station were able to remain open as they were the two marijuana retailers originally granted permits by the city. Menominee has faced a wave of lawsuits over how it decided to expand its number of licenses.

The temporary restraining order that closed the cannabis companies went into effect Nov. 3. On Monday, Barglind allowed the stores to reopen in response to a motion filed by the city of Menominee asking her to clarify her Nov. 3 order.

TV6′s Justin Van’t Hof was in court Wednesday. This developing story will be updated with more reaction to the ruling.

