Bucks’ Antetokounmpo won’t play Wednesday at Toronto because of calf strain

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine during the first...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss a game for the first time this season Wednesday because of a strained right calf.

The Bucks released an injury report Wednesday afternoon that ruled out the two-time MVP for that night’s game with the Toronto Raptors.

Antetokounmpo had played in each of the Bucks’ first 10 games this season. The 7-footer is averaging 29.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Antetokounmpo played 35 minutes and had 35 points and 11 rebounds Monday in a 118-109 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

