LIGHT WIND WEDNESDAY... MILD WEATHER CONTINUES

Wednesday is shaping up to be the best day of the week. We’ll have nearly full sunshine, lighter winds, and mild highs around 60° after starting the morning in the lower half of the 40s. Hopefully you can take advantage. Mild temperatures continue on Thursday with low 60s, but southerly winds pick up again and could gust near 40 mph as a cold front approaches. It moves through Thursday night and may produce a few showers. No significant rainfall is expected.

Breezy and cooler conditions return Friday as highs tumble back into the 40s (which is average for mid-November). It looks like we’ll stay in the 40s for the weekend with overnight lows dipping back into the upper 20s. There won’t be any snow for hunters as gun deer season starts Saturday morning in Wisconsin. The U-P gun season begins Wendesday on a mild note, but there may be some snow coming off Lake Superior over the weekend.

Sunny skies, lighter winds, and temperatures in the 30s & 40s are on track for the Packers game on Sunday afternoon. Next week... we are still watching for a potential system late Monday into Tuesday. There is a chance that some rain or snow could occur in the region but details remain unclear. Temperatures look like they’ll be chilly heading into Thanksgiving weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: WNW 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: SSW 20-30 G40 MPH

TONIGHT: Scattered high clouds & stars... clouds generally decreasing. A little breezy. LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Lighter winds. Mild. HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning windy & mild. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 62 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Colder and breezy. An early sprinkle? HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy at times. HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Tons of sun. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. A chance of night showers SOUTH. HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers... some mix possible NORTH. HIGH: 42

