Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ suspect ran off, police say

Police say a vehicle "blew up" late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Police say a vehicle "blew up" late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.(WKYT viewer)
By WKYT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A baby is dead following a vehicle fire in Nicholasville, Kentucky, according to police.

Police reported it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.

Witnesses told police a man was working on a vehicle in a driveway when it “blew up.” WKYT was told the man, who police called a suspect, ran off. It was believed he was seriously injured.

A search ensued, and police said he has since been found at an area hospital.

Nearby schools were placed in a “soft lockdown” as a precaution, which has since been lifted.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Police said a 4-month-old baby was inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion and was killed.

No other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Pere High School sign
State report card finds area schools meeting or exceeding expectations
Phone Scam
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers’ new twists to make you say “yes”
Green Bay Police Department
Man shot in Green Bay involved in head-on crash on way to hospital
Suspect charged
Wrong-way driver on Highway 151 arrested for 3rd OWI
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine during the first...
Bucks’ Antetokounmpo won’t play Wednesday at Toronto because of calf strain
Israeli forces raid a Palestinian town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Israel searches for Hamas in raid of key Gaza hospital packed with patients and stranded families
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden, Xi hold first talks in a year. Global conflicts, fentanyl and stable ties top their agenda
FILE - The pilot radioed air traffic control in Boston and said that a horse on board had...
Horse loose on flight to Belgium forces cargo jet back to New York
FILE -- Iain Armitage, front left, of "Young Sheldon" answers a question as executive...
‘Young Sheldon’ ending after 7 seasons; series finale to air in 2024