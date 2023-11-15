Armed carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - After a chase that spanned multiple counties, authorities say an armed carjacking suspect was finally arrested when the car he was driving crashed and flipped over.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it started Tuesday night, when the local dispatch received multiple 911 calls of an erratic driver that was northbound on I-41 around Lannon Road in the Village of Germantown.

According to the sheriff’s office, the five different callers described the vehicle as a newer model Camaro with a dealer license plate and the operator was driving terribly and at varying speeds. It was reported at one point the driver even stopped in the middle of the lanes of traffic on I-41. During the call it was reported the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Waukesha County and then also struck several barricades after entering Washington County.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy stopped the driver on I-41 at Lovers Lane in the Town of Polk. The operator was identified as a 24-year-old Glendale man. After the deputy obtained the VIN from the vehicle, the driver sped away. The VIN subsequently came back as a stolen vehicle from Milwaukee taken during an armed carjacking with a firearm, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies continued to chase after the suspect, using tire deflation devices several times. At one point during the chase, the sheriff’s office said top speeds reached 115 mph. The driver finally crashed on I-41 near Church Road in Fond du Lac County.

The driver was taken into custody and the sheriff’s office said authorities found a firearm and drugs inside the vehicle. The suspect was taken to Froedtert Hospital for medical clearance and to obtain legal blood for impaired driving.

Charges of OWI 2nd, Flee/Elude, 2nd Degree Reckless Endangering Safety, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Resisting/Obstructing, Operate without Owner’s Consent, Receiving Stolen Property, Armed while Intoxicated, Possession of THC, and Possession of Schedule II drugs have been requested. He is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.