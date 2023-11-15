ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL DAY THURSDAY UNTIL COLD FRONT BRINGS US BACK TO NORMAL

Even though it’s beautiful, things will be changing heading into Thursday as a strong cold front develops over Idaho and Montana. This cold front will not only cause our temperatures to fall back to normal by Friday , but the wind will pick up again from the south between 20-35 mph gusting up as high as 40 mph. Drivers may need to be extra cautious on bridges and overpasses. As this disturbance passes through northeast Wisconsin Thursday night, we’ll have some scattered showers, with dry weather returning on Friday.

Seasonably cool November weather also returns for Friday and the weekend. Highs will be back in the 40s with mainly sunny weather. The cooler weather is good news for deer hunters... But without tracking snow and occasional breezy weather, it isn’t quite ideal either. The forecast does look good however, for Sunday’s Packers-Chargers game. Skies will be sunny with temperatures in the low to middle 40s.

Keep an eye on the travel forecast leading into Thanksgiving... There’s a storm system that will bring our region rain late Monday and through Tuesday. Some wet snow may be possible for those heading to the north and west. Our roads will be drying out by Thanksgiving.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 1-10 MPH

THURSDAY: SSW 15-30+ MPH

TODAY: Bright sunshine. Less wind. Even warmer. HIGH: 63

TONIGHT: A starlit evening. High clouds late. Cool and dry. LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Warm, but windy. Filtered sun and clouds. A few showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 66 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Colder and breezy. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 48 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy with showers arriving at NIGHT. HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers at times, with perhaps wet flakes NORTHWEST. HIGH: 42

