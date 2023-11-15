3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Where you get your blood pressure checked matters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s such a thing as “white coat syndrome,” where the mere presence of doctors or nurses might raise your blood pressure. But it turns out where you get your blood pressure taken in the doctor’s office can influence your systolic and diastolic pressure.

The American Heart Association looked at studies to find blood pressure measurements that are more accurate.

Dr. Brad Spakowitz (not a real doctor) has some good news. The researchers say as many as one million people diagnosed with high blood pressure do not, in fact, have high blood pressure.

So where do you want your blood pressure checked? Right arm? Left arm? What really matters is where you’re sitting. Take a seat, watch 3 Brilliant Minutes, and the doctor will be right with you.

