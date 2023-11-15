19-year-old woman accused of killing romantic rival in love triangle

Chamille Tapia-Hernandez, 19, is accused of shooting a woman who was romantically involved with...
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez, 19, is accused of shooting a woman who was romantically involved with the same man.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Arizona's Family)
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A 19-year-old Arizona woman is accused of shooting and killing a romantic rival last month.

According to Phoenix police, Chamille Tapia-Hernandez got into an argument with 23-year-old Alyssa Candelaria Gomez inside a shed in the backyard of a home near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road on Oct. 31.

The argument escalated, and police said Tapia-Hernandez pulled out a gun and shot Gomez in the stomach.

A man that both women were reportedly dating ran from the shed after the shooting, along with Tapia-Hernandez.

First responders arrived and took Gomez to the hospital, where she later died.

Authorities said they later caught up with Tapia-Hernandez and took her into custody.

During an interview with detectives, Tapia-Hernandez denied being romantically involved with the man, but she claimed the man’s girlfriends were jealous that she was allowed to stay with him at the shed.

Tapia-Hernandez is facing a charge of second-degree murder with bail set at $1 million.

Police did not immediately release the man’s identity.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Pere High School sign
State report card finds area schools meeting or exceeding expectations
Phone Scam
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers’ new twists to make you say “yes”
Green Bay Police Department
Man shot in Green Bay involved in head-on crash on way to hospital
Suspect charged
Wrong-way driver on Highway 151 arrested for 3rd OWI
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say

Latest News

The Brewers are going to remain in Milwaukee at least until 2050, thanks to a new funding bill...
INTERVIEW: Funding bill for American Family Field
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
Jurors begin deliberating in the trial of the man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband
Plus, a bill passed by the State Senate would impact wedding barns that serve as event venues.
DEBRIEF: Bill impacting wedding barns
Judge Barglind reads the decision
UPDATE: Court ruling allows Menominee marijuana dispensaries to remain open
Front of a Hyundai Car
Green Bay police, dealerships team up to stop Hyundai and Kia auto thefts