Wrong-way driver on Highway 151 arrested for 3rd OWI

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam video of a car driving the wrong way on Highway 151.

Deputies received reports of a wrong-way driver going north in the southbound lanes early Sunday morning.

They tried to block the driver to get him to stop but the car hit the front of the squad car.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of his 3rd OWI along with other charges.

