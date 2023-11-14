Survey: 1 in 6 Americans had substance-use disorder in 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New numbers show the opioid crisis is still one of the greatest health challenges in the U.S. That’s what federal health officials say, and they’re really concerned.

A new federal survey found about 1 in 6 American adults and young people had a substance-use disorder last year, or 49 million people. The data is based on responses to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

Of those, about 30 million abused alcohol, and 27 million had a drug use disorder, including about 6 million with an opioid use disorder.

The survey also found about 8 million people had both alcohol and drug use disorders.

The total is about 2.5 million more people than in 2021.

President Biden has requested billions of dollars to strength substance-use disorder services and address drug trafficking.

Federal health officials say this latest report shows millions of Americans, young and old, continue to face mental health and substance use challenges.

