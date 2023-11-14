Salvation Army offers Christmas assistance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Families who need extra help this holiday season can sign up now for Christmas assistance at the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

The sign-up is online, but if you need help or don’t have access to a computer you can register in person on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 626 Union Court, in Green Bay.

The U.S. Marines host the Toys for Tots drive, going on now, and the Salvation Army distributes the toys as part of the Christmas assistance program.

“We try to avoid clothes at Christmas. It just gets really tricky with sizing,” Becky Darrow, director of social services for the Salvation Army, explained. “For teen gifts, anything like perfume, fishing rods, all the way down to infant toys. Really anything goes. Stuffed animals, Barbies,” Darrow recommended.

Families will receive a food basket to make a holiday meal. Each child will also get a book from the Give-a-Kid-a-Book campaign, stocking stuffers, and a family game. Parents shop for these items in December.

”The parents come in. They check in. They’ll get matched with a shopper. They’ll go around the toy shop and get to pick out multiple toys, typically four to five toys for each child,” Darrow said.

Last year, more than 4,800 children in the Green Bay area received toys from the Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance program.

This year they’re expecting the need to be quite high again, especially after the Tools for School and Coats for Kids programs saw an increase in people signing up.

