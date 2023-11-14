Salvation Army offers Christmas assistance

There are a number of programs for families who need help during the holidays
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Families who need extra help this holiday season can sign up now for Christmas assistance at the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

The sign-up is online, but if you need help or don’t have access to a computer you can register in person on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 626 Union Court, in Green Bay.

The U.S. Marines host the Toys for Tots drive, going on now, and the Salvation Army distributes the toys as part of the Christmas assistance program.

“We try to avoid clothes at Christmas. It just gets really tricky with sizing,” Becky Darrow, director of social services for the Salvation Army, explained. “For teen gifts, anything like perfume, fishing rods, all the way down to infant toys. Really anything goes. Stuffed animals, Barbies,” Darrow recommended.

Families will receive a food basket to make a holiday meal. Each child will also get a book from the Give-a-Kid-a-Book campaign, stocking stuffers, and a family game. Parents shop for these items in December.

”The parents come in. They check in. They’ll get matched with a shopper. They’ll go around the toy shop and get to pick out multiple toys, typically four to five toys for each child,” Darrow said.

Last year, more than 4,800 children in the Green Bay area received toys from the Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance program.

This year they’re expecting the need to be quite high again, especially after the Tools for School and Coats for Kids programs saw an increase in people signing up.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL Draft crowds in Kansas City in 2023
Green Bay, Ashwaubenon school officials plan early start in 2024, citing 2025 NFL Draft
A fire started near a smoker outside Mission BBQ on Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon
Firefighter hurt in fire; Mission BBQ closed until further notice
FILE - A secret service agent, July 20, 2022, in New York. Secret Service agents protecting...
Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Oshkosh Area School Board to take proposals for new bank
Oshkosh Area School Board to accept proposals for a new banking partner

Latest News

White ribbon for lung cancer awareness
Report: Lung cancer deaths down, but screenings could make the numbers better
Lung cancer still has one of the lowest 5-year survival rates because people aren't being...
Lung cancer survival rate is up, screenings could make it better
The survey estimates 30 million abused alcohol and 27 million abused drugs, including 6 million...
Federal survey: 1 in 6 adults and young people had substance-use disorder
Phone Scam
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers’ new twists to make you say “yes”
Phone scams are soliciting a simple "Yes." It's not clear how the scams are being used.
Scammers' new twist to get you to say "yes"