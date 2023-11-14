Report: Lung cancer deaths down, but screenings could make the numbers better

Lung cancer still has one of the lowest 5-year survival rates because people aren't being diagnosed early enough
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lung cancer rates are improving in the U.S., including for people of color, but health officials say more people need to get screened.

The American Lung Association just came out with its latest “State of Lung Cancer” report.

It says while the survival rate for people of color improved, there are still lingering disparities. The report looks at lung cancer rates for every state.

It looks at national trends in six categories: Survival rate, early diagnosis, surgery for treatment, the lack of treatment, and health disparities.

It also puts Medicaid under a microscope. It’s one of the only health-care options not required to cover lung cancer screenings for high-risk populations.

Here are some of the numbers in the 16-page report.

The 5-year lung cancer survival rate for people of color increased by 17% in the last two years. That helps close the health disparity gap.

The report found overall the 5-year survival rate for lung cancer increased 22% nationally, to nearly 27% of patients from 2015 to 2019.

However, the report says lung cancer has one of the lowest 5-year survival rates because people are getting diagnosed too late, when it’s not as curable.

The American Lung Association says it’s important to get screened and catch it early. It predicts close to 238,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL Draft crowds in Kansas City in 2023
Green Bay, Ashwaubenon school officials plan early start in 2024, citing 2025 NFL Draft
A fire started near a smoker outside Mission BBQ on Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon
Firefighter hurt in fire; Mission BBQ closed until further notice
FILE - A secret service agent, July 20, 2022, in New York. Secret Service agents protecting...
Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Oshkosh Area School Board to take proposals for new bank
Oshkosh Area School Board to accept proposals for a new banking partner

Latest News

Lung cancer still has one of the lowest 5-year survival rates because people aren't being...
Lung cancer survival rate is up, screenings could make it better
The survey estimates 30 million abused alcohol and 27 million abused drugs, including 6 million...
Federal survey: 1 in 6 adults and young people had substance-use disorder
Phone Scam
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers’ new twists to make you say “yes”
Phone scams are soliciting a simple "Yes." It's not clear how the scams are being used.
Scammers' new twist to get you to say "yes"