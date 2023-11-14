REPORT: Brewers to promote bench coach Murphy to manager

Bench coach Pat Murphy coached former manager Craig Counsell
By Eric Boynton
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Brewers didn’t even have to look beyond their own dugout for their next manager. The team is set to promote bench coach Pat Murphy to the managerial role, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Murphy was hired by former manager Craig Counsell as Milwaukee’s bench coach in 2016. Prior to that, Murphy worked in San Diego, and was the Padres interim manager after the team fired Bud Black in 2015. Murphy went 42-54 in his 96 games as the interim skipper.

Much of Murphy’s experience is in the college game with stops at Arizona State and Notre Dame. In South Bend, Murphy was Counsell’s coach. Eventually, when Counsell took his first managerial job with the Brewers, he hired the long-time mentor.

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy confirmed the report the team is moving towards hiring Murphy as the new manager, and will name former infielder Rickie Weeks as the bench coach.

Murphy takes over a Brewers team that reached the playoffs five times in nine seasons under Counsell, who ultimately left to take the same position with NL Central rival, the Chicago Cubs.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL Draft crowds in Kansas City in 2023
Green Bay, Ashwaubenon school officials plan early start in 2024, citing 2025 NFL Draft
A fire started near a smoker outside Mission BBQ on Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon
Firefighter hurt in fire; Mission BBQ closed until further notice
FILE - A secret service agent, July 20, 2022, in New York. Secret Service agents protecting...
Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Oshkosh Area School Board to take proposals for new bank
Oshkosh Area School Board to accept proposals for a new banking partner

Latest News

Bench coach Pat Murphy coached former manager Craig Counsell
Report: Brewers promote Murphy to manager
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after a dunk during the first half of an NBA...
Antetokounmpo, Portis produce double-doubles in Bucks’ 118-109 victory over Bulls
Chicago Cubs new baseball team manager Craig Counsell listens to a question during a press...
For Craig Counsell, the chance to manage the Cubs was one he couldn’t pass up
Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder celebrates after making a 3-point shot against the Brooklyn...
Bucks’ Jae Crowder to undergo surgery and miss two months due to adductor and abdominal tear