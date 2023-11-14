REPORT: Brewers to promote bench coach Murphy to manager

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Brewers didn’t even have to look beyond their own dugout for their next manager. The team is set to promote bench coach Pat Murphy to the managerial role, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Murphy was hired by former manager Craig Counsell as Milwaukee’s bench coach in 2016. Prior to that, Murphy worked in San Diego, and was the Padres interim manager after the team fired Bud Black in 2015. Murphy went 42-54 in his 96 games as the interim skipper.

Much of Murphy’s experience is in the college game with stops at Arizona State and Notre Dame. In South Bend, Murphy was Counsell’s coach. Eventually, when Counsell took his first managerial job with the Brewers, he hired the long-time mentor.

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy confirmed the report the team is moving towards hiring Murphy as the new manager, and will name former infielder Rickie Weeks as the bench coach.

Murphy takes over a Brewers team that reached the playoffs five times in nine seasons under Counsell, who ultimately left to take the same position with NL Central rival, the Chicago Cubs.

