Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion victims sue party host

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Some of the victims of last October’s homecoming bonfire explosion in Pulaski are suing the party host and others.

A few teens are accused of pouring a drum of diesel fuel and gas on the bonfire at a homecoming party, injuring several people.

Allan Eron, the homeowner, Samuel Armstrong, and one other teen accused of placing flammable liquid near the bonfire fire are all listed as defendants in the lawsuits.

Some of the victims: Brandon Brzeczkowski, Isaac Nelson and his parents, Brady McAllister and his father, Benjamin Van Asten are suing three defendants in separate lawsuits.

The civil lawsuits filed against the party host claim negligence; alleging Eron knowingly permitted minors and underage adults on his property while a bonfire was burning, and they were consuming alcohol. The lawsuit alleges Eron’s negligence was a substantial factor in causing the explosion.

Claims of negligence against Armstrong and the other teen alleges they placed a 55-gallon plastic drum containing diesel fuel and gasoline near a bonfire, causing the explosion.

Those filing the lawsuit are asking for unspecified monetary damages for lost wages, medical bills, and compensatory damages for the plaintiffs’ pain and suffering.