Prisons plan to restore inmate movement in Waupun, Green Bay

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Corrections announced they’re releasing a sweeping plan to ensure safety and improve conditions at state prisons.

Within the plan-- is a call for Waupun and Green Bay Correctional Institutions to restore regular movement for inmates. both have been restricting inmate movement for months.

Officials have also set a goal of making Waupun a single-cell housing facility by March-- which includes transferring 220 inmates elsewhere to relief staffing pressures.

The administration is also updating policy which includes enhancements in emergency response procedures, new standards for security rounds, especially in restrictive housing units, and policy revisions to reduce the use of restrictive housing.

